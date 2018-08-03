Nearly Half Of Brits Like The Idea Of A Universal Basic Income, Poll Reveals

PA Wire/PA Images A poll has found that four in 10 UK adults would back testing new benefit schemes

Four in 10 Brits would back benefit experiments in a bid to ditch the “failing” Universal Credit scheme, polling has revealed.

A survey for the charity RSA found that just 19 percent of UK adults believe the current benefits system is working and that there is therefore no need to experiment with universal basic income (UBI).

Meanwhile, 45 percent of the 2,070 people questioned by Populus said that a UBI scheme – which would see all citizens given a standard amount of money to cover vital living costs – would do a better job at ensuring security.

The results come two days after shadow chancellor John McDonnell revealed Labour could introduce a basic income policy into its next election manifesto.

Anthony Painter, director of the RSA’s action and research centre, said the roll-out of Universal Credit – which will see the six main benefits replaced with one single monthly payment – is “failing on its own terms”, adding that the wider welfare state is “riddled with complexities and underpinned by draconian sanctions”.

“By contrast, our poll shows that in an era of widespread economic insecurity, policy-makers have the public’s support to start exploring innovative alternatives to today’s failing and unpopular welfare,” he added.

UBI is “no magic bullet”, Painter said, but it is “increasingly seen as one plausible response to modern economic insecurity”.