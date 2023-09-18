Neighbours Fans Can't Get Over These Two Things As Soap Revival Gets Underway

Some of the cast of the Neighbours revival Amazon Freevee

Warning! This article contains major spoilers for the new series of Neighbours.

A year on from Neighbours’ star-studded, nostalgia-filled finale, the Australian soap is back from the dead, bringing with it plenty of surprises.

Fans of the show have been left stunned after the first episode of the revived series dropped on its new home – streaming service Amazon Freevee – on Monday morning.

With the action on Ramsay Street having jumped forward two years from the last time we saw the residents, it seems life in Erinsborough had moved on significantly.

One of the most significant developments was the arrival of mysterious newcomer Reece Sinclair, played by former The O.C. star Mischa Barton.

While Mischa’s casting in the show had been previously announced, her role still proved to be a talking point for viewers, who couldn’t quite get over the former Newport Beach resident rocking up in Ramsay Street...

I still can’t believe Mischa Barton is on neighbours. My OC heart is so full — Lady M 💫 (@harryxkerr) September 18, 2023

Mischa Barton blends in well. Who is her Dad? I presume we saw him calling as a tease…#Neighbours #NeighboursOnAmazonFreevee #NeighboursReturns — Matthew Rimmer (@MatthewRimmer) September 18, 2023

If you told me 20 years ago, when the OC started, that I'd be watching Mischa Barton in #Neighbours I would have laughed in your face, but here we are! — Amisha (@amisha1982) September 18, 2023

Mischa Barton in Neighbours is camp, actually — Lewis Knight (@ThatsOurLewis) September 18, 2023

Little is currently known about Mischa’s character or what has brought her to the suburbs of Melbourne, but the actor’s casting came after it was announced Neighbours is also now airing in the US.

In an interview to promote the show, Mischa revealed that she’d actually had a previous offer to appear.

She told the Daily Express: “I had been asked to be on Neighbours years and years ago, but it had never been the right time. Probably not even the right role.

“But this time it was obviously it’s a reboot so restarting and Reece I think she’s a character I actually really liked and kind of relate to and I thought she’d be a good role for me actually.”

However, Mischa’s appearance was far from the biggest shocker in the first episode.

That came courtesy of long-standing characters Terese Willis and Toadie Rebecchi, who tied the knot in a shock wedding.

Their nuptials came as a surprise, as Toadie married Melanie Pearson in last year’s finale, which also saw Terese reuniting with ex-husband Paul Robinson. However, it seems a lot has changed thanks to the two-year time-jump, and for many, it’s going to take some getting used to...

I can’t see how Toadie and Mel would have split up so quick and Melanie be happy for Toadie to move on with Terese so easily. — Sarah (@Planet_Minogue) September 18, 2023

Loving the lighter and brighter set updates.



I don’t begin to understand Toadie and Terese, but if it means she’s finally broken free from Paul’s abusiveness, I’ll roll with it. #Neighbours — Anouska (@AnouskaHaaket) September 18, 2023

Wait! What!



Terese and Toadie are getting married!



What the fuck. #Neighbours — uniballer (@AKatsonis) September 18, 2023

#Neighbours @neighbours Toadie is marrying Terese!!!!? Wow did not see that coming — MadisonCherry (@madmadison17) September 18, 2023

just don’t get it. terese and toadie is the most random pairing ever. didn’t anything #praise said to each other in the finale mean anything? #Neighbours I’m gutted beyond gutted 😭 https://t.co/lmnPxSrgf8 — Carys 🌈. (@LeighsmuffinsX) September 18, 2023

Speaking about the shock union between the two characters, Rebekah Elmaloglou, who plays Terese, told Radio Times: “I don’t think it will go down too well at first. I had a dream last night that I was confronted with a whole load of fans of the show who were really upset...

“I think they’re gonna be really shocked at first, but we’ve worked quite hard at making it real and authentic. These two people are intrinsically in love with each other. We’ve worked really hard at it.

“The feedback we’ve got from the cast and crew so far is that it’s actually cool. To be quite honest - we have no idea what’s ahead - but I feel like that it’s going to be longer than expected because we’re doing such a good job!”