The New Neighbours Trailer Drops A Clue You Probably Won't Have Noticed

A new Neighbours trailer has dropped ahead of the soap’s big return next month, and it appears to confirm a long-standing theory about the reboot.

The Australian serial aired what was thought to be its last ever episode in July 2022, only to be thrown a lifeline in the form of a deal with Amazon just months later.

Having now been off-air for over a year, fans had wondered whether there would be a time jump when the show returns on 18 September – something that will seemingly be the case.

However, it appears we will rejoin the action in Ramsay Street not one, but two, years on from where we left the residents, as Susan Kennedy – played by Jackie Woodburne – can be heard saying in the trailer: “A lot has happened in the last two years.”

Fans are also shown older, recast versions of Toadie Rebecchi’s (Ryan Moloney) children Nell and Hugo, while Leo Tanaka’s (Tim Kano) daughter Abigail – who was still an infant at the time of the finale – is now a toddler.

Another trailer for the Australian market also teases that the mysterious wedding – which was previously confirmed to take centre stage in the return episodes – will include a “jaw-dropping twist”.

A previous ad for Neighbours’ return inadvertently revealed that Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) will be the one walking down the aisle, after her name was spotted on a sign in the background of a scene from the wedding.

She reunited with Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) in the soap’s final episode last year, but there has been online speculation she is actually now set to wed Toadie – despite him tying the knot to Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) in the finale.