Strictly's Neil Jones And Love Island's Chyna Mills Share Adorable Baby News

Chyna Mills and Neil Jones Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

Strictly Come Dancing professional Neil Jones and his fiancée Chyna Mills have welcomed their first child together.

The couple announced news of their daughter’s arrival in a joint post on Instagram on Wednesday.

Chyna – who appeared on the 2022 series of Love Island – and Neil shared a picture of their baby’s feet, writing: “Our hearts are so full.”

Advertisement

Sharing the post on his Instagram Story, Neil also wrote: “She’s everything.”

The couple, who confirmed they were dating in August last year, previously shared they were expecting a baby girl back in the summer.

They were congratulated by a host of fellow Strictly stars including Gorka Marquez and Motsi Mabuse in the comments of their post, with Love Island contestants including Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack also sending their well wishes.

Neil and Chyna announced they were expecting a baby together along with news they were engaged back in April, after he proposed while they were on holiday earlier in the year.

Advertisement

Chyna first rose to prominence last year when she appeared in the Love Island villa, where she was briefly coupled up with fellow Islander Jay Younger, but was eliminated after four days.

Neil – who was previously married to fellow professional dancer Katya Jones – is best known for his work on Strictly, having been with the BBC dance show since 2016, in which time he’s been partnered with Alex Scott and Nina Wadia.

This year, however, Neil has not been paired with a contestant, although he still continues to appear in group dances and on the live Saturday episode.