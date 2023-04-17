With Love Is Blind now into its fourth season, Netflix made the decision to do something a little bit different for the reality show’s latest reunion special, and air the whole thing live.
The one-off episode – which took place on Sunday night – marked only the second time that the streaming giant had attempted a live broadcast, following the Chris Rock stand-up special Selective Outrage earlier this year.
Unfortunately for Netflix, though, Love Is Blind’s foray into live broadcasting didn’t exactly get off to the smoothest of starts.
To begin with, many viewers thought they were having technical issues as the episode failed to load for them at all:
It later transpired that the issue was actually with Netflix themselves, who then delayed the entire thing by 15 minutes (in a now-deleted tweet):
And when fans in the US realised this meant a clash with the latest episode of Succession, they were decidedly unimpressed:
This 15-minute delay eventually turned into over an hour of technical issues, for which Netflix issued an apology:
Oh, and by the way. If you want to catch up with what actually went down at the Love Is Blind reunion… you’re going to have to wait until tonight:
So yeah, it’s safe to say that the Love Is Blind reunion was not the stuff of lasting love:
Love Is Blind debuted on Netflix in early 2020, and sees single people getting to know one another in isolation pods and eventually getting engaged before they’ve even met.
Now into its fourth US season, it has also spawned Japanese and Brazilian spin-offs, with a UK version also currently in the works.