Love Is Blind hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey Netflix

With Love Is Blind now into its fourth season, Netflix made the decision to do something a little bit different for the reality show’s latest reunion special, and air the whole thing live.

The one-off episode – which took place on Sunday night – marked only the second time that the streaming giant had attempted a live broadcast, following the Chris Rock stand-up special Selective Outrage earlier this year.

Unfortunately for Netflix, though, Love Is Blind’s foray into live broadcasting didn’t exactly get off to the smoothest of starts.

To begin with, many viewers thought they were having technical issues as the episode failed to load for them at all:

anyone else’s Love is Blind live reunion not streaming yet?! all I’m saying is they better not make me late for succession 😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/xg7RZbXuYb — Victoria Knight (@victoriaregisk) April 17, 2023

stayed up late to watch the love is blind reunion and netflix won’t load it past 25% :( — grace ⎕ (@222gcrf) April 17, 2023

Netflix crashing because of the live reunion... pic.twitter.com/m7fIf7kaao — Michael. (@yosoymichael) April 17, 2023

Reading the #LoveisBlind4 hashtag is bringing me comfort in knowing I’m not alone in the technological fuckery that is Netflix. — ᴋᴀᴛʜʏ ɪᴀɴᴅᴏʟɪ, ᴍ.ᴀ. (sʜᴇ/ʜᴇʀ) (@kath3000) April 17, 2023

Which diva do you think is late? My moneys on Jackie. #LoveIsBlind — J A D E D 🦚 (@TarinUpMyHeart) April 17, 2023

Is Love Is Blind late or are we having technical issues over here — Cocoa B (@sincerely_cocoa) April 17, 2023

There was literally no reason for this reunion to be live—except to watch Nick Lachey stumble around live?—so this technical issue is just kind of funny. #LoveIsBlindLIVE — Andy Dehnart (@realityblurred) April 17, 2023

You’re telling me I waited ALL DAY to watch the Love is Blind live reunion and it won’t load because Netflix was not a platform built for live tv???? pic.twitter.com/nvsaKhpDHr — Breanna Jacobs (@Jacobs_Breanna) April 17, 2023

C’mon Netflix, y’all late. Absolutely no one asked for a “live” event #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/NmMwkmTXJ2 — 𝒦𝒶𝓇𝓎 ✨ (@kary_bear) April 17, 2023

It later transpired that the issue was actually with Netflix themselves, who then delayed the entire thing by 15 minutes (in a now-deleted tweet):

If you’re a streaming service and cant handle live activations, don’t do it? https://t.co/VifS2kvt4o — Kristina Koppeser 🐾 (@KristinaLuca) April 17, 2023

App crashing & Love is Blind 15 mins late pic.twitter.com/MbmM5HKkmE — Gokai Greendust (@kingalpchino) April 17, 2023

The Love is Blind reunion running late is actually hilarious to me even though I’m also mad about it — Lexi Dean 🌵🏳️🌈📝 (@GoGoLexiRanger) April 17, 2023

IT IS 1AM IN THE UK DPMO @netflix I literally rolled over in bed and put this on — Bolu Babalola 🍯&🌶 (@BeeBabs) April 17, 2023

have u tried putting it in rice @netflix — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) April 17, 2023

Love is Blind showing up 15 minutes late to their own reunion pic.twitter.com/VoRVUqxcen — Sarah ✨ (@swainsch) April 17, 2023

Netflix execs when their first LIVE event isn’t loading on time #LoveIsBlindLIVE #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/Mr25KAAVmv — T (@trinawatters) April 16, 2023

And when fans in the US realised this meant a clash with the latest episode of Succession, they were decidedly unimpressed:

Me: Lemme start this Love Is Blind Reunion promptly at 8 so I can watch Succession after.



Netflix:



pic.twitter.com/jMjYAbP5QE — Branduhn (@Branduhn) April 17, 2023

does netflix love is blind realize succession is on at 9? — Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) April 17, 2023

The fact Netflix doesn't know the Venn diagram of #loveisblind viewers and #succession watchers is a circle and HBO is about to eat them up in 15 minutes — Imaeyen Ibanga (@iiwrites) April 17, 2023

love is blind finale already 22 min late like i don’t have succession at 9 pic.twitter.com/bRwqFQM3iY — roman roy’s doorman (@l3x1pr0) April 17, 2023

love is blind cast telling the producers they have to leave now if they wanna watch succession <3 — ashley taxi to the sub-ray (@theashleyray) April 17, 2023

Love Is Blind getting ready to go head-to-head with Succession pic.twitter.com/JDPK2Kjwll — Clem (@TheClemReport) April 17, 2023

This 15-minute delay eventually turned into over an hour of technical issues, for which Netflix issued an apology:

To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and… — Netflix (@netflix) April 17, 2023

This can’t be the same Netflix that keeps raising prices and trying to hold our personal passwords hostage while offering consistently less in quality and quantity, could it??



It CAN’T BE. pic.twitter.com/4n0Turcrx3 — ashley yates (@brownblaze) April 17, 2023

And y’all be getting mad over shared passwords https://t.co/of2hZMPoSr pic.twitter.com/KmD9Lwgn9m — The Problem (@avocadhoe89) April 17, 2023

Y’all should’ve just recorded it in the first place. No one asked for a live reunion. https://t.co/rrymEp9TpQ pic.twitter.com/O9sAcRyYvQ — LucipurrBinx (@lucipurrbinx) April 17, 2023

How long have you been waiting for the reunion to start? #LoveIsBlind #LOVEISBLINDreunion pic.twitter.com/nxEZR5s7t7 — YaYa 🧊 (@lexipepsi_) April 17, 2023

Ngl this makes me more excited to watch it. Because what kind of chaos 🤣 https://t.co/8T82Ro1x4d — Pu**y Facing The World 🌍 (@blixberrie) April 17, 2023

the netflix intern reading the quotes and replies:pic.twitter.com/tjD97QpoUx https://t.co/KbVa2rErjW — chie (@ghostingsong) April 17, 2023

Someone call Lucia the seamstress to fix this. I believe in her — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 17, 2023

Oh, and by the way. If you want to catch up with what actually went down at the Love Is Blind reunion… you’re going to have to wait until tonight:

Love Is Blind: The Reunion will be available globally at 12pm PT on April 17. Promise. pic.twitter.com/vHKxyOiSgq — Netflix (@netflix) April 17, 2023

So yeah, it’s safe to say that the Love Is Blind reunion was not the stuff of lasting love:

Netflix when we try and get a refund for this month after this Love Is Blind mess. pic.twitter.com/OfHZu751es — charlie (@charlieblr) April 17, 2023

My group chat and my Twitter timeline is nothing but pissed off remarks about Netflix and their failed Love Is Blind Live Reunion — Venika Dewan (@VenikaDewan) April 17, 2023

Not Netflix fucking up when they’ve been promoting this Love Is Blind Live Reunion for weeks pic.twitter.com/q1YL59FZ39 — Faizah (@theeshameless) April 17, 2023

We waited over an hour to see that Jackie didn’t show, Vanessa grilled the men and didn’t hold the women accountable AND they hardly talked to Tiffany and Brett, the reason most of us were here. This reunion gets a 4/10 #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindLIVE #LOVEISBLINDreunion pic.twitter.com/YH4e3aZCWt — Shayla (@_toushay_) April 17, 2023

#LoveIsBlind fans trying to watch the live reunion pic.twitter.com/AawZhJww0T — Jeffrey Walizer Jr (@JWalizerJr) April 17, 2023

Netflix better not ever do a live reunion again. It’s not even working. What is this Tubi? #LoveIsBlindLIVE #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/FTR8UsZ6pD — Reality Crave (@MMediMedia) April 17, 2023

We would never keep you waiting for a Reunion 😉 — Bravo (@BravoTV) April 17, 2023

Love may be blind but we SEE you, @netflix social team. Pouring one out for your mentions tonight. — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) April 17, 2023

Love Is Blind debuted on Netflix in early 2020, and sees single people getting to know one another in isolation pods and eventually getting engaged before they’ve even met.

