Squid Game Has Already Been Toppled As The Number 1 Show On Netflix Right Now

Lee Jung-jae as Gi-hun in Squid Game season 2

The return of Squid Game was undoubtedly one of last year’s most anticipated TV moments.

At the end of December, the award-winning dystopian drama premiered its second season on Netflix, more than three years after its inaugural run became a global sleeper hit thanks to word of mouth.

Season two certainly pulled in the viewers, reaching the number one spot on Netflix’s most-watched list in a whopping 93 countries.

However, its time at number one only ended up lasting a week here in the UK.

At the time of writing, Squid Game has now fallen to number two in the Netflix TV chart, behind the new mystery series Missing You.

Harlan Coben’s latest collaboration with Netflix premiered on New Year’s Day, boasting an all-star cast that includes Rosalind Eleazar, Steve Pemberton, Sir Lenny Henry, Jessica Plummer, Busted singer Matt Willis and, naturally, Richard Armitage, who previously appeared in Fool Me Once and The Stranger.

Missing You is currently Netflix's number one show

A third season of Squid Game is already confirmed to be coming, which will complete Gi-hun’s story.

While a release date for the third run – which it’s thought has already been confirmed – is yet to be confirmed, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk told Variety last month: “At this point, anything I might say is going to be a spoiler, so I want to be cautious.

“But what I can say is, after season two launches, I believe we will be announcing the launch date for season three soon. I probably expect that to launch around summer or fall next year.”

“As for the storyline of the third season,” he continued, “Gi-hun having lost everything, including his best friend, and all of his attempts going to failure, it’s now, what is he going to be like? What state is Gi-hun going to be in? And what will he choose to do?

“Will he continue on with the mission? Is he going to give up or persist? And so you’re going to meet our character Gi-hun at a very critical crossroads as we begin the third season. Gi-hun will not be the man he was in season two.”