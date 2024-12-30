Squid Game returned for it second season last week Netflix

Warning: This article contains minor spoilers for the second season of Squid Game.

Since then, the show has shot to the number one spot on Netflix’s most-watched list in a whopping 93 countries (including, naturally, the UK).

Despite the dystopian drama not exactly making for the most comfortable of viewing experiences, that hasn’t stopped many of us from bingeing it in the last few days (in one sitting, in some cases), with people’s attention already turning to a potential follow-up.

Well, the good news is that a third season of Squid Game has already been confirmed. And, in fact, it’s even already completed filming.

However, it’s worth pointing out that the third run will be the last outing for the record-breaking South Korean drama, and it’s still not clear exactly when it will be back.

“At this point, anything I might say is going to be a spoiler, so I want to be cautious,” creator Hwang Dong-hyuk recently told Variety. “But what I can say is, after season two launches, I believe we will be announcing the launch date for season three soon.

“I probably expect that to launch around summer or fall next year.”

He added: “As for the storyline of the third season, Gi-hun having lost everything, including his best friend, and all of his attempts going to failure, it’s now, what is he going to be like? What state is Gi-hun going to be in? And what will he choose to do?

“Will he continue on with the mission? Is he going to give up or persist? And so you’re going to meet our character Gi-hun at a very critical crossroads as we begin the third season. Gi-hun will not be the man he was in season two.”

Emmy winner Lee Jung-jae returned as Gi-hun for the second season of Squid Game, alongside a cast of mostly new actors, following the events of season one.

Since the mammoth success of Squid Game, Jung-jae appeared in the short-lived Star Wars spin-off The Acolyte and made a cameo in the South Korean action thriller Revolver.