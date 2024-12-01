These Are Our Top Picks Of The New Movies And TV Shows Streaming On Netflix In December 2024

A selection of what's coming to Netflix in December 2024 Netflix

Forget about partridges in pear trees, geese a-laying and lords a-leaping, because Netflix has 12 even better gifts for us to enjoy this festive season.

While the bulk of the platform’s new Christmas movies began streaming last month (more on those here!), there are still plenty of Yuletide goodies to come in December, including family-friendly comedy, hefty Biblical epics and even this year’s most anticipated celebrity Christmas special.

Alternatively, if Christmas content isn’t your cup of eggnog, there’s also the return of some of Netflix’s biggest shows – including the most-streamed series in the platform’s history – to look forward to.

Intrigued? Well, here’s our pick of the new shows and films streaming on Netflix this December…

That Christmas (4 December)

Tell me more: The latest offering from award-winning screenwriter Richard Curtis, this animated family comedy takes a leaf out of Love Actually’s book by telling a series of festive stories that all slowly become entwined.

And like Love Actually, look out for some impressive names in the credits, too, not least Succession star Brian Cox lending his voice to Santa Claus.

Netflix says: “That Christmas follows a series of entwined tales about family and friends, love and loneliness, and Santa Claus making a big mistake, not to mention an enormous number of turkeys!

“This heartwarming comedy marks Curtis’ first foray into animation, serving as the film’s writer and executive producer.”

Black Doves (5 December)

Tell me more: A break from the blanket coverage of more traditional festive TV that comes along at this time of year, Black Doves is a new British spy thriller from the creator of Giri/Haji, that just happens to take place over the Christmas period.

Much has been made about Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw in the main roles, but frankly we’re more excited at this being yet another project that’s pushing all-round national treasure Sarah Lancashire onto the world’s stage.

Netflix says: “The spy-assassin duo you didn’t know you needed. Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw team up in Black Doves, a six-part spy thriller set at Christmas.”

A Nonsense Christmas (6 December)

Tell me more: Rounding off a truly epic 2024 for Sabrina Carpenter, this one-off Christmas special will see the chart-topping star mixing musical performances and comedy skit just in time for the festive period.

Expect plenty of A-list guests, Christmas tunes you’ll still be humming in January and a sleigh-ful of cheeky innuendo.

Netflix says: “It’s a nonsense holiday and we’re so here for it. In this special with musical guests, pop icon Sabrina Carpenter will perform songs from her holiday EP fruitcake and other iconic chart-topping holiday covers.

“This special will also feature show-stopping music performances, comedic guests, unexpected duets, plus many more surprises and fun cameos.”

Mary (6 December)

Tell me more: Meanwhile, at the complete other end of the Christmas spectrum is this new Biblical epic, telling the story of the Nativity in a new way.

Israeli actor Noa Cohen takes on the lead role of the Virgin May in what is only her second time on the big screen – and yes, that is two-time Oscar winner Sir Anthony Hopkins playing King Herod.

Netflix says: “Through Mary’s eyes, this coming-of-age biblical epic tells the story of one of history’s most profound figures and the remarkable journey that led to the birth of Jesus.

“Chosen to bring the Messiah into the world, Mary is shunned following a miraculous conception and forced into hiding. When King Herod orders a murderous hunt for her newborn baby, Mary and Joseph go on the run – bound by faith and driven by courage – to save his life at all costs.

“Directed by DJ Caruso, Mary reveals a side of the icon we’ve never seen or even imagined before.”

Polo (10 December)

Tell me more: Sadly, not an Unfrosted-esque deep-dive into the history of “the mint with the hole”, Polo is actually a new five-part documentary about the so-called “sport of kings” and some of its biggest contemporary figures.

If this seems like an unexpected choice for a Netflix doc, perhaps take a look at the credits…

Netflix says: “From executive producers Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, comes an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the fast-paced and glamorous world of Polo.

“Over five episodes, the documentary series follows elite global players on and off the field as they compete in the high-stakes US Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida.

“Through fierce rivalries and intense training, viewers will get an unprecedented glimpse into the dedication and skill required to compete at the sport’s highest level.

“From a young player pushed to his limits by his demanding father, to a former golfer who’s made significant sacrifices for the love of the sport, to the father-son duo widely regarded as the greatest players of all time – they all face intense personal and professional challenges as they vie for the coveted title.”

Queer Eye (11 December)

Tell me more: If the winter nights have you longing for some cosy viewing that isn’t necessarily Christmassy, you could do a lot worse than the new season of Queer Eye.

This time around, there’s a new addition to the cast (Jeremiah Brent is taking over from Bobby Berk as interiors specialist) and an all-new location as the team help out people in need around Las Vegas.

Will we be watching out of morbid curiosity after all those rumours of behind-the-scenes drama? Who can say…?

Netflix says: “Nine times the charm! This season, Queer Eye brings its transformative magic to the iconic city of Las Vegas, where the Fab Five, now joined by interior designer Jeremiah Brent, meet a fresh group of individuals ready for a life-changing experience.

“From a former showgirl struggling to regain her confidence to a dedicated librarian in need of a change, watch as the Fab Five light up Sin City and transform the lives of their heroes in spectacular Vegas style.”

No Good Deed (12 December)

Tell me more: If you love a gripping soap-y mystery in the style of past Netflix originals The Watcher, Dead To Me or those numerous Harlan Coben adaptations, or the property porn of Selling Sunset, then this intriguing new drama is definitely one to check out.

In all honesty, No Good Deed is worth checking out for the cast alone, which includes Luke Wilson, Matt Rogers, Teyonah Parris, Abbi Jacobson and the incomparable Lisa Kudrow.

Netflix says: “When Lydia and Paul decide to move on from their empty nest to forge a new life, they list their gorgeous 1920s Spanish-style villa located in one the most desirable neighborhoods in Los Angeles – and the real estate frenzy begins.

“Multiple families all race to buy what they believe to be their dream house, convinced it will fix all of their very different problems. But as Lydia and Paul know all too well, sometimes the home of your dreams can be a true nightmare.

“As they struggle to hide the dark and dangerous secrets that linger inside their longtime home, Paul and Lydia begin to realise that the only way they’ll escape the past is to finally face it.

“From Emmy-winning creator and showrunner Liz Feldman comes No Good Deed, a series about the highs and lows of searching for a safe, happy home and just how far we’re willing to go to protect ourselves and our loved ones in the process.”

Carry-On (13 December)

Tell me more: Sadly not anything to do with Sid James et al. Instead, like Black Doves, Carry-On is an action story which takes place over the festive season, with Taron Egerton taking the lead.

Netflix says: “A young TSA agent fights to outsmart a mysterious traveler who blackmails him into letting a dangerous package slip onto a Christmas Eve flight.”

Virgin River (19 December)

Tell me more: Virgin River is one of those rare Netflix shows we’ve never actually heard anyone discussing in real life, but somehow always ends up dominating whenever there’s a new season.

The TV adaptation of Robyn Carr’s novels has very quietly garnered a loyal audience in the past few years, with the latest batch of cosy, almost Gilmore Girls-eseque, instalments arriving on Netflix just in time for us all heading inside for winter.

Netflix says: “Against the backdrop of Mel and Jack’s romantic spring wedding season, this sixth installment promises fresh twists and turns, escalating love triangles, delightful wedding drama, as well as uncovered secrets from Mel’s father’s past which will transport us to the magic and mystique of Virgin River in the 1970s.”

Christmas Gameday: Chiefs vs. Steelers (25 December)

Tell me more: Netflix has had varying levels of success with its live events, and this Christmas Day offering could be its most ambitious to date.

Why are we so excited about an NFL game between two teams we’ve never actually heard of, you might ask? Well, because Beyoncé is doing her first TV performance in we can’t even remember how long during the Halftime Show, and the whole world has front row seats thanks to Netflix.

Tudum says: “With Netflix and Beyoncé, the NFL kicks off what is expected to be a new holiday tradition, as Netflix has also announced NFL games for 2025 and 2026.

“Produced by Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment and Jesse Collins Entertainment, this year’s halftime show will be the first live performance of songs from her genre-bending and record-breaking album Cowboy Carter [...] although the details of her NFL Christmas Gameday performance live on Netflix are currently under wraps, Beyoncé is expected to bring along some special guests who are featured on Cowboy Carter.”

Squid Game (26 December)

Tell me more: Whatever plans you might have had for Boxing Day – scrap ’em, because one of the most anticipated follow-ups in Netflix history is finally here.

After breaking records in 2022, it’s taken two years for the award-winning South Korean drama Squid Game to make a return, with Gi-hun returning to the titular Games after his season one victory in a bid to take down the so-called Front Man who organises the exploitative and violent annual event.

Definitely not for the faint of heart, Squid Game’s return should definitely be a tonic for anyone who’s grown tired of the schmaltz-y and sappy shows and films that December so often delivers.

To quote the great prophet RuPaul, we can’t wait to see how this turns out.

Netflix says: “Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 gave up going to the states and comes back with a new resolution in his mind.

“Gi-hun once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another life-or-death game with new participants gathered to win the prize of 456 billion won.”

Avicii: I’m Tim (31 December)

Netflix

Tell me more: The new documentary I’m Tim shines a light on the man behind Avicii, the superstar DJ who helped shape the EDM genre, and who tragically took his own life in 2018, aged just 28.

Avicii: I’m Tim arrives on Netflix on the same day as the concert film My Last Show, which shows the chart-topping music producer in action doing what he did best.

Netflix says: “This is the unlikely story of Tim Bergling, a shy and insecure boy who, without realising it, suddenly created one of the world’s most loved artists - Avicii.

“Through unique home movies and a huge private archive, we get to follow Tim on a winding journey through life - from the very first breath at the maternity ward in Stockholm in 1989 to the tragic end in Oman in 2018.