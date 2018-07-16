Netflix has teased the upcoming third series of ‘The Crown’, which stars Olivia Colman in the lead role of Queen Elizabeth II. Towards the end of last year, it was revealed that Bafta-winner Olivia would succeed Claire Foy in the royal role, portraying the Queen as she enters middle age. On Monday, Netflix shared the first photo of Olivia in character, tweeting a picture of her portrayal of the Queen drinking tea, alongside the word “patience”.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Olivia Colman

Despite winning critical acclaim for its two series so far, ‘The Crown’ faced its share of bad press earlier this year, when it emerged that Claire Foy had been paid less than co-star Matt Smith when she first signed up for the show, despite her role being the biggest. Producers at the time put this down to Matt having been a bigger star at the time, thanks to his tenure as the lead in ‘Doctor Who’, though they later issued a public apology. Speaking back in April, Claire said on the subject: “It’s really opened my eyes about what I am allowed to have an opinion about, and what I’m allowed to stand up for myself about. “And I think that’s really changed my approach to myself and other women in this industry. It’s been only a positive thing - even though, embarrassing.” Filming is now underway for the third series of ‘The Crown’, which is expected to begin streaming next year.