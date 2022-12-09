Neve Campbell Reveals Awkward Encounter With Fan Prince Harry: 'It Was So Funny'

Neve Campbell and Prince Harry Getty

Neve Campbell has spilled the gossip on a meeting she once had with Prince Harry.

The Scream star has told of how she once shared a dance with the now-Duke Of Sussex during a trip to London “years ago” for a friend’s birthday party, where he made an admission to her.

Appearing on Dax Shepard’s podcast Armchair Expert, Neve called Harry a “nice guy” and revealed: “We had a little dance and he told me that he grew up with a poster of me on his wall. I was like, ‘where? In Buckingham Palace?’”

Neve said she was not single at the time of meeting Harry, who was also yet to meet his now-wife Meghan Markle.

She was later invited to a charity event hosted by Prince Harry, which she attended with partner JJ Field, but things took a bit of an awkward turn where the seating plan was concerned.

“I brought JJ and some older gentleman came up to me and told me that I was being seated next to Harry, that he had requested,” Neve said.

“I was like, ‘oh, OK. Well, JJ is with me,’ and they were like, ‘he can sit across the table.’ Awkward, right? JJ’s a Brit, so we was like, ‘I know how to do this game’ and he had to sit on the other end of the table while I sat next to Harry.

“It was so funny,” she said.