Fresh CCTV Released Of Novichok Poisoning Suspects 'Near Skripal Home'

Never-before-seen CCTV footage of two Russian men suspected of poisoning Sergei and Yulia Skripal with Novichok has been released by detectives.

One of the clips shows the pair walking past a petrol station near the home of the former Russian spy and and his daughter, police said.

The Skripals were found slumped on a bench in a local park on March 4 this year following the attack.

Another clip shows the suspects taking pictures, smiling and “looking pleased with themselves” as they walk around the city before heading back to the train station later on in the day.

Police also released pictures of a specially-made model of the counterfeit Nina Ricci perfume bottle containing the nerve agent in hopes that anyone who saw it at the time may come forward.