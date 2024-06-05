This Noughties Pop Star Has Just Been Cast In A New Netflix Drama From The Writer Of Fool Me Once

Matt Willis on stage with Busted last year Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images

If you were a fan of streaming mega-hit Fool Me Once, the newest adaptation from writer Harlan Coben is already shaping up to be another bingeable watch.

The next Netflix series from the US mystery novel writer, titled Missing You, is set to welcome none other than Busted’s Matt Willis to the show.

Matt – whose previous acting credits include EastEnders, Birds Of A Feather and the stage shows Little Shop Of Horrors, Wicked and 2:22 A Ghost Story – already has a connection to Netflix, as he and his wife Emma Willis are due to host the upcoming UK version of Love Is Blind.

Joining him in Missing You is Bloodlands actor James Nesbitt, as the pair round off the previously-announced cast of Rosalind Eleazar, Jessica Plummer, Ashley Walters, Lenny Henry, Steve Pemberton and Harlan Coben regular Richard Armitage (per Deadline).

James Nesbitt Pool via Getty Images

The drama will follow Detective Kat Donovan whose fiancé Josh disappeared without a trace, before she sees his face again while swiping profiles on a dating app.

“Josh’s reappearance will force her to dive back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past,” reads the official synopsis.

The show will be penned by Victoria Asare-Archer, who previously wrote two episodes of Harlan’s Stay Close for Netflix back in 2021.

And it might just arrive on screens sooner than you’d think, as filming has reportedly already started around Manchester and the North West of England.

Fool Me Once and The Stranger star Richard Armitage will be returning for Missing You Vishal Sharma/Netflix

Released in January of this year, the show was a runaway smash on the streamer, amassing a record-setting three billion viewing minutes in its debut week.

Based on the 2016 novel of the same name, the whodunnit followed a widow attempting to get to the bottom of her husband’s and sister’s murders.

And it’s not the only new Harlan Coben TV fans will be able to look forward to, as the author is also producing another new show for the streamer called Run Away.