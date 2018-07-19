Two Children Bitten In First New York Shark Attack In 70 Years

Two children are thought to have been bitten by sharks while playing on Fire Island National Seashore in New York, in what may be the state’s first attack in 70 years.

The victims - a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy - were playing in surf a few miles apart from each other when they were injured on Wednesday.

They were discharged after emergency medical treatment, each with a bandaged right leg, and both are expected to fully recover.

A suspected shark’s tooth was extracted from the boy’s leg and will be analysed to determine the species of the creature he encountered while boogie-boarding at Atlantique Beach in the town of Islip, officials said.

The girl, identified at a news conference afterwards with her parents as Lola Pollina, said she was standing in waist-deep water at Sailors Haven beach in nearby Brookhaven, two miles east of Islip, when she was bitten.