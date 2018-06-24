New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Reveals Name Of Baby Daughter

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford have revealed the name of their daughter, saying they want her to grow up in a world where she can make choices about her family and career based on what she wants. Ardern made her first public appearance on Sunday since giving birth to her daughter, Neve, on Thursday. Ardern’s pregnancy has been international news since it was first announced on January 19 - shortly after she won office - with the Labour Party leader vowing to be “prime minister and a mum”.

Stringer . / Reuters New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern carries her newborn baby Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford with her partner Clarke Gayfor as she walks out of the Auckland Hospital in New Zealand, June 24, 2018.

The 37-year-old answered a few questions from reporters while holding her baby at Auckland City Hospital on Sunday before she planned on returning home. The prime minister will take six weeks of maternity leave before returning to work. Ardern is just the second elected world leader to give birth while holding office. Many hope she will become a role model for combining motherhood with political leadership. She said the couple struggled for months trying to choose a name and decided to wait until the baby was born to figure out which one fitted best. The baby’s full name is Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford. Ardern said Neve means “bright” and “radiant” as well as “snow”, which was fitting because the baby was born on the Southern Hemisphere’s winter solstice. Te Aroha means “love” in New Zealand’s indigenous Maori language, and Ardern said that name reflected the amount of love and generosity that people had shown the couple even before the baby arrived.

Stringer . / Reuters New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, centre, says she hopes that one day having a baby while leading a country would not be seen as a novelty.

She said she hoped that one day having a baby while leading a country would not be seen as a novelty. “So I hope for little girls and boys that actually there’s a future where they can make choices about how they raise their family and what kind of career they have that are based on what they want and what makes them happy,” she said. “Simple.” She said that having a child would likely make her view the world differently and enhance political views that were already focused on children.

Stringer . / Reuters New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern carries her newborn baby Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford with her partner Clarke Gayfor as she walks out of the Auckland Hospital in New Zealand, June 24.