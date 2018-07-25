PA Brian O’Callaghan-Westropp and his wife Zoe Holohan were on their honeymoon in Greece; Brian was confirmed dead on Wednesday

The ambassador said: “Our sympathies and hearts go out to his family at this time.”

His wife is currently being treated for burns to her head and hands in a hospital in Athens.

O’Callaghan-Westropp’s whereabouts was unknown until Wednesday when Ireland’s ambassador to Greece, Orla O’Hanrahan, confirmed he was among the 79 victims of the blaze.

Brian O’Callaghan-Westropp and his wife Zoe Holohan were in the coastal town of Mati when the fires struck on Monday and became separated as they tried to escape.

A newlywed Irishman caught up in the wildfires in Greece while on his honeymoon has died.

Terrible and tragic news from Greece. Sending our condolences and solidarity to the family and friends of Brian O'Callaghan-Westropp and to all those who died and suffered from the wild fires in and around Mati https://t.co/fXDBqRtUmK

The couple, from Dublin, got married at Clonabreany House in Kells, Co Meath, last Thursday before flying to Greece on Saturday.

They were travelling in a vehicle when they were forced to flee.

Holohan was able to escape to a nearby beach and was admitted to hospital on Tuesday night.

O’Callaghan-Westropp worked in finance for a Dublin catering company and also volunteered for Blood Bikes East, which provides an emergency medical transport service around hospitals in Dublin.

Committee member Franco De Bonis said O’Callaghan-Westropp started off as a volunteer rider a year ago and very quickly became further involved in the service and became its secretary.

“Brian is a very charitable man – he’s one of these people who you know when he’s in the room. He has a big voice and he’s the type who wants to get things done,” De Bonis said earlier this week.

“He’s a man of action and is very selfless. His heart is in the right place and will always want to help.

“Brian would never walk away from a situation knowing someone needed help.

“We are not surprised if someone was getting involved in this that it would be Brian. He would make sure Zoe is safe and then go to someone’s aid.

“While we know they were on their way to the beach and Zoe got to there, somehow he did not.

“We don’t know beyond that but knowing him we are surmising he perhaps saw someone who needed help and went to them.”

De Bonis said O’Callaghan-Westropp was “incredibly excited” about his wedding and looking forward to their honeymoon.

He added: “As much as men can get involved in the wedding he did, and he was really excited about it.”

It is understood O’Callaghan-Westropp’s family are travelling to Greece.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is providing consular assistance to a number of Irish people who have been caught up in the fires, but would not give details about specific incidents.

Blazes started west of Athens near the town of Kineta on Monday, while further outbreaks started 29km east of Athens in Rafina.

Hundreds of people ran to beaches as gale-force winds fanned the flames.