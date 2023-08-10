Newsmax Ends Trump Interview With Super Awkward Disclaimer

Donald Trump’s interview on Wednesday night with Eric Bolling on Newsmax came with a surprise ending: a disclaimer.

The former president repeated his debunked claims that the 2020 election was “rigged.”

“I believe I won that election by many, many votes, many, many hundreds of thousands of votes,” he said. “That’s what I think.”

After the interview, Bolling came back on camera with his disclaimer.

“All right, folks, now just to note: Newsmax has accepted the election results as legal and final,” he said.

Trump, in fact, lost the election by some seven million votes in total, and by 306 to 232 Electoral College votes.

But Newsmax has an additional reason to ensure it gets that message out to viewers: a $1.6 billion (£1.25 billion) defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems that claims the network’s reporting about the company was false.

