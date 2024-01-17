Newsmax Interview Gets Weird As Some Guy In His Underwear Wanders In

LOADING ERROR LOADING

An interview Tuesday on the conservative Newsmax network took an awkward turn when a man clad in an undershirt and either boxers or shorts strolled by.

The moment came as host Rob Schmitt spoke with commentator Dick Morris about Monday’s the Iowa caucus results.

Advertisement

Morris, speaking from what appeared to be a living room, was giving his take when a door behind him opened up and the man stepped out and walked through:

Mediaite reports that the underwear man was not mentioned or acknowledged during the conversation.