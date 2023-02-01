Victoria Derbyshire interviewing Kenneth Baker BBC

Victoria Derbyshire’s professionalism was truly put to the test during Tuesday’s edition of Newsnight, when a guest’s phone repeatedly went off during their interview.

The BBC presenter was interviewing former Conservative MP Lord Kenneth Baker on the show about the current state of the party, when they were interrupted by a loud ringing from his pocket.

“My advice to him is…” he began, before fumbling with his device and joking: “Not to listen to my telephone. Never mind.”

Someone was desperate to speak to Lord Kenneth Baker on #Newsnight, to the extent that his phone rang four times. I thought @vicderbyshire handled it quite well in the circumstances pic.twitter.com/yG2UJdVavC — David Beckett (@iamdavidbeckett) February 1, 2023

After struggling to switch it off, he even turned to the host and asked if she could “turn it off” for him, which she obliged.

Or, at least, she tried.

You see, it didn’t take long for the errant phone to start ringing again. And again. And again.

Following four separate interruptions, the chaotic interview finally drew to a close, with Victoria commenting: “I’m going to leave it there. And there’s your phone… thank you so much for coming in. We appreciate it.”

Newsnight has gone into COMPLETE CHAOS as Lord Baker’s phone has gone off FOUR TIMES!!!@vicderbyshire pic.twitter.com/vXTA2l3b4n — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) January 31, 2023

As you can no doubt imagine, the unusual scene garnered quite a lot of attention over on Twitter.

While Victoria has received widespread praise for the way she dealt with the interview, many were less impressed by Lord Baker – and the fact he repeatedly mispronounced departing Tory chairman Nadhim Zahawi’s name…

Oh my god I’m literally dying with laughter #newsnight — Char ❤️🇺🇦 (@charlottes1993) January 31, 2023

Lord Baker not being bothered to switch his phone off as it rings repeatedly did little to disguise the fact that he’s even less bothered about learning to pronounce Nadhim Zahawi’s name properly. #newsnight — Matt Barbet (@MattBarbet) January 31, 2023

Haven’t laughed at #Newsnight like this before… omg, would someone teach him how to switch off his phone?! 😂 — Dr Fiona Palumbo Tolan (@fptolan) January 31, 2023

Let's play a game.



Eat a biscuit every time Lord Bakers phone ring tone goes off during #Newsnight. I think I've got through a third of a packet of digestives...@vicderbyshire doing her best to manage this awkward situation ☎️📞📳#PhoneGate pic.twitter.com/xkV3eKwGn7 — Bobby Seagull (@Bobby_Seagull) January 31, 2023

Worst booking ever on @BBCNewsnight - seriously, what on earth possessed them to book Kenneth Baker?! Can’t even put his phone on silent!! #Newsnight — Laura (@aberquine) January 31, 2023

.@vicderbyshire is such a pro. Switches Lord Baker's phone off for him when it rings for the first of four times mid-interview, then confiscates it, while interrupting him to insist he answers her question #Newsnight — Etan Smallman (@EtanSmallman) January 31, 2023

This is an utter car crash interview from Lord Baker! I don’t know what’s worse, his phone continually going off or his inability to pronounce Nadhim Zahawi’s name properly. Truly toe curling! 😬 #Newsnight — Paul Hindley 🔶🏳️🌈🇺🇦 (@PaulHindley_) January 31, 2023

Oh god that was painful.

Lord Baker’s mobile phone rings FOUR times while he’s talking, live on #newsnight. He can’t turn it off. He hands it to Victoria Derbyshire to switch off. It doesn’t turn off. It keeps ringing.

Can’t remember a word of what he said. — Sarah Deech ☕️ (@londonette) January 31, 2023

Has to be said @vicderbyshire - you are an absolute television pro. Your Brexit debate on #Newsnight last night was impeccably chaired, and tonight you dealt with the ever-ringing phone with humour but without distracting from the interview. Class personified! — James Walker (@james120793) January 31, 2023

The #Newsnight interview with Lord Baker tonight was like an episode of Yes Minister combined with The Thick of It. . His phone rang at least 4 times and he couldn't switch it off. He pronounced Nadhim Zahawi's name at least 4 different ways, not one of them correct. https://t.co/j7SgTRXa8o — Glyn Sexton (@glynster61) February 1, 2023

Kenneth Baker on #Newsnight Jesus it's like an episode of Acorn Antiques — Juanita (@HerselfDoohan) January 31, 2023

I have never enjoyed #Newsnight so much. Victoria Derbyshire deserves a medal. And a drink. — Alys Torrance @AlysTorrance@home.social (@AlysTorrance) January 31, 2023

#Newsnight tonight absolute scenes with Lord Baker's phone constantly going off but as always #victoriaderbyshire was the ultimate pro, took the phone off him and gave it back at the end. She even managed a cheeky "is someone trying to get hold of you to tell you to be quiet" ha! — Rhi D (@RhiD83) January 31, 2023

I once phoned Kenneth Baker four times while he was been interviewed live on #Newsnight pic.twitter.com/2hzTuNq0bv — Neil Riach (@neilriach) January 31, 2023

Of course, this is far from the first time Victoria has had to think on her feet during a live TV moment.