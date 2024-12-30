NHS Warns 1 Common Sleeping Position Can Make Heartburn Worse At Night

Greg Pappas via Unsplash

We’ve written before at HuffPost UK about how sleeping on your left side can ease acid reflux and indigestion.

But according to the NHS ― who says their site’s “heartburn” entry is viewed once every 13 seconds over the festive period ― another common sleeping trick could be making your nighttime reflux worse.

Though they say it’s a good idea to elevate your head so that stomach acid has to fight harder to reach your oesophagus, the health service explained that you shouldn’t prop your head up with pillows.

What should I use instead?

Per the NHS’ site, raising the head of your bed by 10-20cm “so your chest and head are above your waist, helps relieve symptoms”.

But they add that you should use something more solid ― like wood, bricks, or books ― to raise the head of your bed rather than trying to build a pillow pile for your own noggin.

“Do not try to achieve the same effect by using additional pillows,” they warn, as this can apparently “increase pressure on your belly and make your symptoms worse”.

Speaking to medical centre Cleveland Clinic, gastroenterologist Dr. Scott Gabbard agreed, sharing that regular pillows won’t do the job because they only elevate your head ― not your chest or even throat.

A 2021 review of studies found that lifting the head of your bed (by placing blocks or other solid objects under the legs) or using a specially-designed wedge pillow, which supports more than just your head, may be a “cheap, relatively safe, and promising alternative” to proton pump inhibitor use.

Very long-term use of proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) has been associated with worse health in older age, though it’s hard to say whether the PPIs themselves are to blame or the health conditions that necessitate them.

When should I worry about heartburn?

Heartburn is pretty common, and it’s likely nothing to worry about if it only happens once in a while.

But the NHS says that you should see a doctor if:

lifestyle changes and pharmacy medicines are not helping your heartburn

you have heartburn most days

you also have other symptoms, like food getting stuck in your throat, frequently being sick, or losing weight for no reason.

Very rarely, heartburn-like symptoms ― including chest pain ― can be a sign of something serious, like a heart attack.