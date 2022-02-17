Nicholas Hoult's Tale Of Diarrhoea, Jennifer Lawrence And The 'Sexiest Man Alive' Is A Wild Ride

Jennifer Lawrence and Nicholas Hoult Kevin Winter via Getty Images

If there’s one thing we probably shouldn’t admit to loving, it’s a celebrity toilet tale.

Advertisement

Next in line to offer their mortifying poo-related incident is Nicholas Hoult, and it’s a good ’un.

The former Skins star has recalled the time that he was “losing his soul” on the toilet as his then-girlfriend Jennifer Lawrence was on a call meeting Bradley Cooper, who happened to have just been crowned People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive.

Advertisement

We’ll let Nick take it from here.

“When I was dating Jen, we’d gone on holiday and one day we’d gone spearfishing and caught these fish,” Nick began, appearing on the Armchair Expert podcast.

Advertisement

“The people we’d gone with had cooked them up, and I was eating mine and Jen was like, ‘I don’t like mine. Can you eat mine?’. I didn’t want to appear to be rude so I doubled down and ate all that as well. I then proceeded for the next three days to just have the worst food poisoning.”

“It was around the time [Jennifer and Bradley] were about to do Silver Livings Playbook together,” he continued. “And I remember on the way to this holiday, we were going through the airport and he had just been voted People Magazine’s Sexiest Man and his face was on the cover.

“Already I was like, ‘Oh they’re about to do a movie together and he’s the sexiest man alive, that bodes well.’ Then I had proceeded to be literally on the toilet losing my soul, and whilst this was happening, they had their first prep chat.”

Jennifer with Silver Linings Playbook co-star Bradley CooperI had proceeded to be literally on the toilet losing my soul Andrew H. Walker via Getty Images

Noting how much the hosts of the podcast were laughing, Nick continued: “How you two are giggling now, it was like that funny.

Advertisement

“At one point, I heard the sliding door, more laughter and then muffled laughter. It was honestly one of the lowest points in my life. All I could see was his face on the front of this magazine and hear her laughter on this work talk.”

Wow.

Nicholas and Jennifer dated between 2010 and 2014 after meeting on the set of the X-Men films.

Jennifer appeared alongside Bradley in the 2013 film Silver Linings Playbook, for which she won an Oscar for her role as young widow Tiffany Maxwell.