Nick Ferrari Mocks Rishi Sunak's 'Achievements' After 100 Days In Office

Nick Ferrari has mocked Rishi Sunak’s “astonishing” record as prime minister as he marks 100 days in office.

The LBC presenter pointed out that the occasion was being marked by the biggest walkout by workers in decades, throwing the country into chaos.

Interviewing education secretary Gillian Keegan, Ferrari said: “Parents unable to get their children to school today in some instances, the worst teachers’ strike in a number of years; and on the subject of industrial action we now have potentially a firefighters’ strike - the first time in 20 years.

“All achieved in 100 days by your boss, the prime minister. Astonishing.”

But Keegan said the mass walkouts had been “all fuelled by workers asking for inflation-busting pay rises, which we don’t believe is the right answer for our economy”.

Up to half a million teachers, rail workers, civil servants, bus drivers and university staff are taking part in today’s strike action over pay and conditions.

Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the National Education Union, said around 85% of schools are expected to be either fully or partially closed by the strike action.

However, Gillian Keegan said she expects the “majority” of schools to remain open in England and Wales.

As well as the ongoing wave of industrial action, Sunak is facing a multitude of other crises after just three months in Downing Street.

At the weekend he was forced to sack Tory chairman Nadhim Zahawi over a tax scandal, deputy PM Dominic Raab is being investigated over bullying claims and the Conservatives still trail well behind Labour in the polls.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson - who Sunak helped to depose as prime minister last year - continues to criticise the PM from the sidelines amid calls from his supporters for him to return to Number 10.