Radio 1’s Nick Grimshaw Signs Off On The Breakfast Show After Six Years

Nick Grimshaw said farewell to Radio 1 Breakfast Show listeners for the final time on Thursday morning, signing off on his last-ever morning show.

The Radio 1 Breakfast Show with Nick Grimshaw Grimmy in the studio on his last day

For his final show, Grimmy said no to celebrity guests and was instead joined by a number of his pals from Radio 1, with his good friend and fellow presenter Annie Mac stopping by for his last 10 minutes.

Pointing out just how long has been hosting the show for, Annie reminded Nick that her two kids “have only ever been alive while you’ve been on the breakfast show”.

“The oldest one is five and a bit and he’s only ever known you in the mornings,” she said, prompting to quip: “I’m so sorry.”

Nick’s fellow former breakfast show host Sara Cox was also there as a ‘Best Of’ montage featuring some of the programme’s funniest ever moments was played.