Radio 1’s Nick Grimshaw Signs Off On The Breakfast Show After Six Years

Nick Grimshaw said farewell to Radio 1 Breakfast Show listeners for the final time on Thursday morning, signing off on his last-ever morning show.
After six years of early starts, Grimmy has called time on his stint in the breakfast show hot seat and will be swapping with afternoon presenter Greg James next month (when he returns from a well-earned holiday).
For his final show, Grimmy said no to celebrity guests and was instead joined by a number of his pals from Radio 1, with his good friend and fellow presenter Annie Mac stopping by for his last 10 minutes.
Pointing out just how long has been hosting the show for, Annie reminded Nick that her two kids “have only ever been alive while you’ve been on the breakfast show”.
“The oldest one is five and a bit and he’s only ever known you in the mornings,” she said, prompting to quip: “I’m so sorry.”
Nick’s fellow former breakfast show host Sara Cox was also there as a ‘Best Of’ montage featuring some of the programme’s funniest ever moments was played.
Thanking everyone at Radio 1 and the listeners who’ve made the show so entertaining over the years, Nick signed off by saying: “It’s been the best, I’ve had the time of my life being here.
“Thanks for listening, have an amazing summer, I’m going to lay down for three weeks and then I’m going to take over afternoons. I’ll see you soon.”
The last song played was Drake’s ‘Nice For What’, which was followed by Cardi B’s ‘I Like It’ as Clara Amfo’s show begun.
Nick had no shortage of well-wishers in the run-up to his last programme and Radio 1 controller Ben Cooper said: “I’d like to thank Grimmy for doing what I asked him to do, which was take us from a traditional radio station to a multimedia youth brand, now with 10 million weekly listeners, 16 million weekly YouTube views and 10 million social followers.
“I’d also like to thank him for getting up early for the country, enjoy your lie-in.”
Bosses are yet to confirm Greg’s official breakfast show start date, but Nick will begin his new drivetime show on Monday 3 September.