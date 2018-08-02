Radio 1 has recorded its second lowest listening figures ever, but the station’s boss Ben Cooper has been quick to point out other gains.

A new report published by official industry body RAJAR reveals that 9.2m people listen to Radio 1 a week. This is still pretty impressive but, year on year, is a decrease of 380,000.

Departing breakfast show host Nick Grimshaw has managed to buck the trend though, with his weekly listener count increasing to 5.29m a week, from 5.1m last quarter.