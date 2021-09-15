Nicki Minaj's 'Swollen Balls' Vaccine Claim Is Just Plain Nuts, Says Top US Doctor

On Tuesday, CNN’s Jake Tapper asked America’s top infectious disease expert to respond to an anecdote Minaj shared on Twitter to explain why she hasn’t been vaccinated yet .

Dr. Anthony Fauci may be getting a little testy over Nicki Minaj’s false claim that the Covid-19 vaccine may cause a man’s testes to become swollen.

The hip-hop entertainer tweeted on Monday that she planned to get a coronavirus shot once she does more research, but then shared an anecdote supposedly from a cousin in Trinidad who claimed that his friend’s testicles had become swollen after getting the vaccine.

Although many Twitter users chimed in to dispute Minaj’s ballsy – and false – claim, Tapper decided to get Fauci’s take on it. But he also felt obliged to explain why he was asking the doctor a question that he knew was ridiculous.

“I wouldn’t normally even ask you about this, but Nicki Minaj has nearly 180 million followers on Twitter and Instagram combined,” Tapper noted, and added that vaccine opponents had used her questionable tweet as “some sort of evidence.”

Tapper then asked Fauci if there was any evidence that the vaccines caused reproductive problems.

“The answer to that, Jake, is a resounding no,” Fauci said. There’s no evidence that it happens, nor is there any mechanistic reason to imagine that it would happen. So the answer to your question is no.”