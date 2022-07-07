Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Under House Arrest For Failing To Register As A Sex Offender

Nicki Minaj at the Met Gala in 2019 Sean Zanni via Getty Images

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty has been sentenced to a year of home detention for failing to register as a sex offender.

Petty was also ordered to pay a fine of 55,000 dollars (£46,000) for the offence, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

He pleaded guilty to the offence in September last year.

Petty was previously convicted of rape in New York in 1995, for which he served four years in prison.

He and the rapper moved to California in 2019 but he did not register as as a sex offender within the required period of five days.

Prosecutors previously urged the judge to sentence Petty to further prison time, arguing that house arrest was not a severe enough punishment.



The US rapper married Petty, her friend from childhood, in 2019, after around a year of dating.

She gave birth to their first child, a son, in September 2020. Minaj has not disclosed her son’s name publicly, instead referring to him on social media as “Papa Bear”.