Nicki Minaj has claimed she’s in “Twitter jail” after she posted a string of infamous posts about the Covid-19 vaccine – and the social media site has something to say about it. Earlier this week, the rapper raised eyebrows when she claimed that she would not be attending the Met Gala as organisers were requiring guests to be vaccinated. In a tweet that has since been widely debunked, she wrote: “My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. “His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied.”

Since then, Nicki has doubled down on her views, particularly after she was criticised by prime minister Boris Johnson and chief medical officer Chris Whitty during a press conference earlier this week. However, on Wednesday night, Nicki claimed she was in “Twitter jail” as a result of her tweets.

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images Nicki Minaj in 2017

“I’m in Twitter jail y’all,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “They didn’t like what I was saying over there on that block, I guess.” She added that she’d planned to post a Twitter poll with the options “asking questions is OK” and “I like being fking dumb” only to find “boom – can’t tweet”. A spokesperson for Twitter has denied taking action on Nicki’s account, saying (via The Daily Beast): “Twitter did not take any enforcement action on the account referenced.” Prior to this, Nicki also claimed she’d been invited to discuss her views at the White House, tweeting: “The White House has invited me & I think it’s a step in the right direction. Yes, I’m going. “I’ll be dressed in all pink like Legally Blonde so they know I mean business. I’ll ask questions on behalf of the ppl who have been made fun of for simply being human.”

