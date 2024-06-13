Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan in season three of Bridgerton LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Nicola Coughlan is fighting back against Bridgerton body editing accusations.

The Netflix star told People magazine why she might’ve looked photoshopped on the show – and it all comes down to the period-appropriate costumes.

“I think if you wear corsetry for long enough, your body really molds to it,” Nicola said in the interview, published on Wednesday.

Advertisement

“Sometimes they come in a fitting for a fashion designer and they put a corset on me and I’m like, ‘Oh, you can go tight,’” the Derry Girls star said. “And they go, ‘What do you mean?’ I’m like, ’My body now will go, ‘whew!‘.’”

“I saw some trolls. They were like, ‘They photoshopped your waist,’ and I was like, ‘No, they did not’,” she explained.

Nicola is no stranger to people talking about her body, on and off the screen.

During a Q&A event in Dublin last week, the actor had the perfect comeback when someone called her “brave” for baring her body on the show.

Nicola Coughlan at a screening of Bridgerton season three last month Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Advertisement

“You know, it is hard because I think women with my body type — women with perfect breasts — we don’t get to see ourselves on screen enough,” Nicola said.

“And I’m very proud as a member of the perfect breast community. I hope you enjoy seeing them,” she quipped.

During a previous interview, Nicola claimed that she made a conscious decision to be “very naked on camera” for this season of the Netflix smash.

“I specifically asked for certain lines and moments to be included,” she explained. “There’s one scene where I’m very naked on camera, and that was my idea, my choice. It just felt like the biggest ‘fuck you’ to all the conversation surrounding my body; it was amazingly empowering.”

Nicola added that she “felt beautiful in the moment” and wanted this time of her life memorialised.

“I thought: ‘When I’m 80, I want to look back on this and remember how fucking hot I looked!’” she said.

Advertisement