Nicola Sturgeon Called Boris Johnson 'A F*****g Clown' At The Height Of The Pandemic

Nicola Sturgeon and Boris Johnson outside Bute House in Edinburgh. Jane Barlow - PA Images via Getty Images

Nicola Sturgeon described Boris Johnson as “a fucking clown” at the height of the pandemic, it has emerged.

The former first minister made her frustrations with the then prime minister clear in a WhatsApp message to a top aide.

The exchange, on October 31, 2020, was revealed as Liz Lloyd, Sturgeon’s former chief of staff, gave evidence to the Covid Inquiry in Edinburgh.

That night, Johnson held a Downing Street press conference to announce another month-long lockdown as the Covid-19 virus continued to spread.

At one point, Sturgeon says: “Their comms are beyond awful. We’re not perfect but we don’t get nearly enough credit for how much better than them we are.”

She then adds: “This is fucking excruciating - their comms are AWFUL.

“His utter incompetence in every sense is now offending me on behalf of politicians everywhere.”

Later in the WhatsApp chat, Sturgeon says: “He is a fucking clown.”

Nicola Sturgeon called Boris Johnson a "fucking clown". pic.twitter.com/Ekm3oac4ko — Andrew Learmonth (@andrewlearmonth) January 25, 2024

At the Downing Street press conference that night, Johnson told the country “you must stay at home” as Covid cases rose.

He added: “We will get through this – but we must act now to contain this autumn surge.

“We are not going back to the full-scale lockdown of March and April. It is less prohibitive and less restrictive.

“But from Thursday the basic message is the same - stay at home. Protect the NHS. And save lives.”