Nicola Sturgeon Has Been Arrested By Police Probing The SNP's Finances

Nicola Sturgeon speaking to the media outside her home in Uddingston after her husband Peter Murrell, was "released without charge pending further investigation". Jane Barlow via PA Wire/PA Images

Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested by police as part of their investigation into the SNP’s finances.

Scotland’s former first minister was taken into custody by detectives this morning.

Her husband, former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, and the party’s treasurer, Colin Beattie, have previously been arrested as part of the probe, known as Operation Branchform.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “A 52-year-old woman has today, Sunday, June 11, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.”

Police Scotland are investigating claims that around £660,000 of donations from activists to support the campaign for a second independence referendum were used for other purposes.

The inquiry has been named Operation Branchform and was launched following allegations that the money, which was meant to be in a ring-fenced fund, had been misappropriated.

The SNP has denied any wrongdoing.