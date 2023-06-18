Nicola Sturgeon 'Certain' She Has Done 'Nothing Wrong'

Nicola Sturgeon BBC

Nicola Sturgeon has said she is “certain” she has done “nothing wrong” after returning home for the first time since her arrest last Sunday.

In a statement to reporters, the former Scottish first minister said she planned to back in parliament next week.

“I am certain I have done nothing wrong,” she said.

“I intend to be back in parliament in the early part of the week. I will make myself available for questions then.”

Sturgeon added: “I know I am public figure. I accept what comes with that. But I am also a human being that’s entitled to a bit of a privacy.”

The former SNP leader was quizzed by detectives for seven hours before being released without charge last weekend.

Police Scotland have launched an investigation into the whereabouts of £660,000 donated to the SNP for a second independence referendum campaign.

Sturgeon’s husband, former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, and the party’s former treasurer, Colin Beattie, have previously been arrested as part of the probe, known as Operation Branchform.