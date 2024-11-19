The Latest Steamy Trailer For Nicole Kidman's Erotic Thriller Is Here And... Wow

Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson star in the erotic thriller Babygirl A24

With viewers here in the UK still having a little while to wait until the release of Nicole Kidman’s new erotic thriller Babygirl, we’re happy to report that at least there’s a new trailer to tide us over.

The Oscar winner takes the lead in the new film from Bodies Bodies Bodies director Halina Reijn, playing a married CEO who embarks on a submissive sexual affair with a much younger intern at her company.

Advertisement

Much has already been made in the media about the film’s sexual content, with even Nicole herself admitting before its initial premiere she wasn’t sure if she’d be “brave” enough to sit through it.

The new trailer released on Tuesday afternoon offers more of a glimpse into Nicole’s character’s forbidden affair with her intern, played by Harris Dickinson.

In the two-minute trailer, we see Nicole at home with her family and husband (played by Antonio Banderas), contrasted with her burgeoning kinky affair.

Intrigued? Well, us too. Check out the new Babygirl trailer for yourself below:

Advertisement

Earlier this week, British GQ published a new interview with Nicole in which she discussed how difficult she’s finding talking about her new sex scenes while promoting the film.

“Yes [it’s difficult to talk about!] Can you tell?” she said. “I don’t know what to say. But I love it.

“I love the film, so I don’t want to deny it or put it down. There’s times where you’re like, ‘I don’t love this film. We tried and it didn’t quite get there and I don’t love it.’ I love [Babygirl].”