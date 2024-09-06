Premiere Of Nicole Kidman's New Show Gets Swarmed By Tiny Unwanted Guests... And Yikes

Nicole Kidman via Associated Press

Stars of the new Netflix drama The Perfect Couple got relentlessly bugged by uninvited guests at the show’s Los Angeles premiere Wednesday.

Insects were seen swarming the area around the red-carpet event for the limited series, which features Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson and Meghann Fahy.

Meghann’s interview with Variety’s Marc Malkin was derailed when she noticed something on his shirt.

“You have a bug on you,” she said, as she tried to brush it away.

The journalist then showed Meghann other places that he appeared to indicate were swarmed with insects, before more critters invaded his personal space.

“We got to leave LA,” Meghann joked said.

Meghann Fahy, Eve Hewson and Nicole Kidman Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

But that wasn’t the last of the flying creatures. The White Lotus actor once again noticed bugs around the journalist, calling the invasion “unhinged”.

Nicole was similarly disturbed by the insects Wednesday night. A bug was discovered in the Oscar winner’s hair during a red-carpet interview with E! News.

“This is awful,” the Australian star said, as a journalist tried to remove the tiny terror. “What is going on here?”