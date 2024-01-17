Nicole Kidman Acknowledges Telling This Big Little Lie About Her Height

Nicole Kidman attends a special screening of "Expats" in Sydney, Australia, on Dec. 20, 2023. Don Arnold via Getty Images

Nicole Kidman has claimed she’s fibbed about her height throughout her career.

The Oscar winner acknowledged that she has been rounding down her height for some time during an interview on the Radio Times podcast, which came out Tuesday.

“I say I’m five-foot-10-and-a-half, but I’m really five-foot-11,” she revealed, noting how she was once told: “You won’t have a career. You’re too tall.”

Advertisement

The Big Little Lies star said that her height has been a challenge from the start, explaining that she was almost turned away from an audition for Annie when she was a just a child.

“I had to talk my way through the door because they were measuring you when you went in!” she recalled, noting that she had been two inches over the five-foot-four height limit.

Though she wasn’t cast, Nicole said that she was grateful for whoever decided to overlook her stature that day.

“I didn’t get the part,” the Australian performer said on the podcast. “I didn’t even get a callback, but at least I got to sing four lines of A Chorus Line.”

Advertisement

The Eyes Wide Shut actor said that she’s gone through her fair share of rejection, but added that she’s also experienced times when people were willing to “take a bet” on her — providing a lesson that she’s passed on to her three daughters.