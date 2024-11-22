Nicole Kidman Admits How She Really Feels About That Wild Group Dance In The Perfect Couple

Nicole Kidman as seen in the opening titles for The Perfect Couple Netflix

Nicole Kidman has confirmed rumours that she wasn’t exactly sold on The Perfect Couple’s big group dance when it was first pitched to her.

The Oscar winner is currently on the promo trail for her new erotic thriller Babygirl, but during a stop on Friday’s edition of The Graham Norton Show, the host couldn’t help but ask about another of her recent projects.

In The Perfect Couple, Nicole played the matriarch of a wealthy family in Nantucket whose lives are turned upside down when a body washes ashore during a lavish wedding.

The show was a huge hit for Netflix earlier this year, but it did also raise eyebrows thanks to the opening title sequence, which saw every member of the cast performing a choreographed dance to a peppy Meghan Trainor song.

Around the time of The Perfect Couple’s release, it was reported that every member of the cast (aside from one) had tried to get out of the routine, and Nicole has now admitted she was one of them.

“We all said no originally as it was very strange – just odd,” Nicole revealed. “We didn’t know how it would work, but then we really got into it, and it took off and really helped to make the show.”

“So, what do I know!” she then joked.

Nicole previously said that she was put off by the segment as she thought it would be unusual for her character to dance at all.

“I didn’t feel like Greer would dance! I felt like Greer would watch,” she claimed. “But I danced as Greer. I think it’s great and I’m so glad they got us all to do it. ’Cause there’s some joy in it.”