An audience member at Channel 4′s big Brexit TV debate appears to have captured the mood of many Remain supporters with a seemingly involuntary reaction to Nigel Farage sounding off.

The former Ukip leader was appearing on the live debate show, ‘Brexit: What the Nation Really Thinks’, on Monday when he was presented with a poll suggesting people thought he would do a worse job of negotiating with the EU than Theresa May.

Farage argued the PM was delivering “a Remainer’s Brexit”, which prompted an eye roll to end all eye rolls ...