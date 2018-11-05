An audience member at Channel 4′s big Brexit TV debate appears to have captured the mood of many Remain supporters with a seemingly involuntary reaction to Nigel Farage sounding off.
The former Ukip leader was appearing on the live debate show, ‘Brexit: What the Nation Really Thinks’, on Monday when he was presented with a poll suggesting people thought he would do a worse job of negotiating with the EU than Theresa May.
Farage argued the PM was delivering “a Remainer’s Brexit”, which prompted an eye roll to end all eye rolls ...
Of course, it went viral ...
Farage’s nemesis later revealed herself ...
The debate also featured Justice Secretary David Gauke, Shadow Trade Sceretary Barry Gardiner and the Green Party’s Caroline Lucas on behalf of The People’s Vote. Farage was representing Leave Means Leave.
A Channel 4 and Survation poll for the show also revealed most UK voters would vote Remain if the EU referendum were held again.
Some 54 per cent of people said they would stay in the EU if the 2016 referendum were held tomorrow – when those who refused to vote or answered “don’t know” were removed.
Survation interviewed 20,000 people online across the UK from 20 October to 2 November in the biggest ever independent Brexit opinion poll.