Nigel Farage Has Called For Peace Talks With Putin To End The War In Ukraine

Nigel Farage provoked a backlash in his BBC interview last week. Handout via Getty Images

Nigel Farage has called for peace talks with Vladimir Putin to bring an end to the war in Ukraine.

The Reform UK leader, who last week said the West had “provoked” the Russian leader into invading his neighbour, said negotiations were needed to end the “stalemate” in the conflict.

His remarks, in an interview with ITV, came as Boris Johnson accused Farage of spouting “Kremlin propaganda”.

Advertisement

Farage told the Tonight programme that the West’s sanctions on Russia had “driven [Putin] into the arms of China”.

He said: “I guess the question is, what do we do now? And yes, I do support us giving munitions and help to Ukraine, but I feel the war is a complete stalemate.

“I think the number of lives being lost is horrific. There have been no sensible substantive negotiations of any kind and even if negotiations to try and find a peace, to try and find a way through fail, I think it’s better to have those negotiations than not.”

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly rejected suggestions that he agree to give up territory already seized by Russia in returning for ending the war.

Advertisement

Farage’s comments are likely to reignite accusations that he amplifies pro-Putin talking points.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson - a staunch supporter of Ukraine when he was prime minister - has condemned Farage’s claim that the eastward expansion of the EU and Nato had given Putin an excuse to start the war.

Writing on X, he said: “This is nauseating ahistorical drivel and more Kremlin propaganda. Nobody provoked Putin. Nobody “poked the bear with a stick”.

“The people of Ukraine voted overwhelmingly in 1991 to be a sovereign and independent country. They were perfectly entitled to seek both Nato and EU membership. There is only one person responsible for Russian aggression against Ukraine - both in 2014 and 2022 - and that is Putin.