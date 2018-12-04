Nigel Farage Has Quit Ukip And People Are Wishing Him Well. Sort Of

If you can tear yourself away from the government’s Brexit meltdown then we have some other news for you — Nigel Farage has quit the UK Independence Party.

The three-time leader of Ukip announced his decision on Tuesday evening, explaining that he is uncomfortable with how “the party’s direction has changed fundamentally” under its current leader Gerard Batten.

Specifically, he’s unhappy with the fact that Batten has appointed former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson as a Ukip adviser.

“I believe he [Robinson] is entirely unsuitable to be involved in any political party,” Farage writes in an article published by the Telegraph. “The very idea of Tommy Robinson being at the centre of the Brexit debate is too awful to contemplate.”

On any other evening, this could be a biggest news story. But today? As the government is reeling from two historic defeats in the House of Commons? No such luck.

Still, people have spotted Farage’s update at least (thanks, Twitter), though some claimed not to care: