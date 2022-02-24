Nigel Farage Accuses West Of 'Poking The Russian Bear With A Stick'

Nigel Farage has claimed Nato and EU expansion is to blame for Russia's attack Samuel Corum via Getty Images

Nigel Farage has waded into the commentary around Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – and blamed the EU and Nato expansion for the unprovoked attack.

Farage, known for his far-right, Eurosceptic views and support of ex-president Donald Trump, was previously the leader of both UKIP and the Brexit Party.

Advertisement

He has never been elected to Parliament as an MP, but was an MEP (member of the European Parliament) for 20 years and has been a vocal presence on the periphery of British politics for decades.

On Thursday – after a significant period of silence – he tweeted, “Well I was wrong,” referring to his previous suggestion that the Russian president would not attack Ukraine.

Advertisement

Farage continued: “Putin has gone much further than I thought he would.”

However, he then pointed the finger at Western forces which have been attempting to de-escalate the tensions for months.

Advertisement

Farage said: “A consequence of EU and Nato expansion, which came to a head in 2014. It made no sense to poke the Russian bear with a stick.

“These are dark days for Europe.”

Well, I was wrong. Putin has gone much further than I thought he would.



A consequence of EU and NATO expansion, which came to a head in 2014. It made no sense to poke the Russian bear with a stick.



These are dark days for Europe. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) February 24, 2022

Here’s how that’s gone down on Twitter...

You could have written: "I condemn Putin's invasion of sovereign Ukraine. His forces should leave immediately."



But you didn't — Otto English (@Otto_English) February 24, 2022

Truly shameful, Nigel. These are indeed dark days for Europe. You're right on that. But there is only one man to blame here, Putin. Not Nato. Not the EU. Putin. I find it astonishing that you blame everyone else for this invasion, but don't utter a word of condemnation for Putin. https://t.co/MGcVqz9m4s — Iain Dale ⚒️🇺🇦 (@IainDale) February 24, 2022

What a surprising U-turn from the man opposed to immigration with the German wife; who also campaigned on national sovereignty, while ignoring the fact Ukraine is a sovereign nation 😄 https://t.co/XU0RLAbhiq — Dane Baptiste/A$ap BAP/Joke Dza 🤡👊🏾♥️👨🏾‍🚀🌍 (@DaneBaptweets) February 24, 2022

"I kneecapped the EU for personal profit and enabled what is currently the military collapse of our peaceful order. Oopsies but actually the problem is NATO." https://t.co/MRRqACViY6 — Evan Hadfield (@Evan_Hadfield) February 24, 2022

You've always been wrong https://t.co/6Gkx103Spv — Beatriz Becerra 🇪🇦 (@beatrizbecerrab) February 24, 2022

People still saying NATO and the EU are the "expansionist" ones in all this, while Putin literally colonises Ukraine... you need help. — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) February 24, 2022

In the run-up to his invasion, Putin did call on Nato (the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) to never let Ukraine became an official member off the group – Nato said no, and vowed to protect Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Advertisement

Farage also claimed this week that the EU’s expansion was to blame for Putin’s paranoia, which prompted a response from a former Ukrainian president, Viktor Yanukoych, who is pro-Russia.

He was ousted in 2014 as the Ukrainian public made its desire to be more aligned with the West clear.

Yanukoych told GB News: “Yes we know the Russian can be paranoid, but why poke the Russian bear with a stick?

“If Vladimir Putin’s one demand is that we state clearly that Ukraine is not going to join Nato, why don’t we do it?”