Nigel Farage Resigns From Reform UK To Fight Young People And Chinese Communists

Nigel Farage has announced he is stepping down as leader of Reform UK so that he can dedicate more time to fighting young people and the “increasing influence” of Chinese communists.

And he’s going to plant a few trees while he’s at it.

In a ten-minute video released on Twitter, he declared Brexit a success and said he had “actually achieved what I set out to do” and that “after 30 years, that’s enough of active politics”.

“But I’m not retiring, oh no goodness gracious me no,” Farage added.

Instead of Brexit, Farage said he will now concentrate on “lots of other things that I want to fight for and campaign for”.

Top of his list is the “increasing influence in the Chinese Communist Party over our whole way of life”, he said, adding: “Once again, effectively, the British establishment has sold out to it. I think that’s a big education campaign and I will fight for that.”