Nigel Farage Tells Brexit Campaigners To 'Get Ready' For A Second Referendum

Nigel Farage has told Brexiteers they must prepare for a second EU referendum.

The former Ukip leader made the call at a Leave Means Leave rally and on Sunday morning reports have emerged that Theresa May allies have met with Labour MPs to discuss a re-run of the Brexit vote.

“My message, folks, tonight is, as much as I don’t want a second referendum, it would be wrong of us on a Leave Means Leave platform not to get ready, not to be prepared for a worst-case scenario,” he said, at the rally in central London on Friday night.

He said campaigners should “move into a different gear” and “start forming branches and active groups all over this country”.

May’s defacto deputy PM David Lidington and her chief-of-staff Gavin Barwell have denied any formal meetings with Labour remainers such as Chuka Umunna and Chris Leslie have taken place.

But it comes after May returned from Brussels empty-handed after pleading with EU leaders for legally-binding changes to the controversial Northern Irish backstop plan.

May survived a no-confidence vote in her leadership by Tory backbenchers last week after she was forced to pull the so-called meaningful vote in her leadership.

Labour, meanwhile, has said its first priority was to secure a general election before it would consider formally backing a second referendum.