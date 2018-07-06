Next week a giant orange blimp in the likeness of a screaming baby Donald Trump will fly over Westminster to greet the President as arrives on these fair shores.

Whilst the notoriously sensitive Trump will no doubt be outraged, there’s someone else who hasn’t taken to kindly to the crowdfunded stunt.

Nigel Farage.

Putting the blame firmly at the feet of London Mayor, Sadiq Khan, the former Ukip leader called what is basically a large balloon “the biggest insult to a sitting US President ever”.