Next week a giant orange blimp in the likeness of a screaming baby Donald Trump will fly over Westminster to greet the President as arrives on these fair shores.
Whilst the notoriously sensitive Trump will no doubt be outraged, there’s someone else who hasn’t taken to kindly to the crowdfunded stunt.
Putting the blame firmly at the feet of London Mayor, Sadiq Khan, the former Ukip leader called what is basically a large balloon “the biggest insult to a sitting US President ever”.
There are a number of issues - not least that the blimp is completely crowd-funded, suggesting there’s more than a little bit of public support for it.
Then there’s the fact that we Brits have done far worse to a sitting US President, as noted by notable historian Dan Snow.
Farage’s language was also unintentionally ambiguous.
And of course, there is some rather serious context and reasoning behind it all.
The blimp is the culmination of an online crowd-funding campaign that has so far raised £22,094.
“When Trump visits the UK on Friday the 13th of July this year, we want to make sure he knows that all of Britain is looking ... and laughing at him,” the crowdfunding page said.
“That’s why a group of us have chipped in and raised enough money to have a six-metre high blimp made by a professional inflatables company, to be flown in the skies over Parliament Square during Trump’s visit.”