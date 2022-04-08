Nikki Grahame Fans Left Heartbroken By Documentary On Late Big Brother Star

Viewers of Channel 4′s Nikki Grahame documentary were left heartbroken as it told the story of the Big Brother housemate’s eating disorder that sadly claimed her life last year.
The reality TV star was the subject of the one-off programme on Thursday night to mark the one-year anniversary of her death.
Nikki had battled the eating disorder over the course of 30 years before she died at the age of 38 last April.
The documentary saw Nikki’s mother and those close to her detailing her experience with anorexia and sharing their memories of the much-loved star, as the show also charted her rise to fame on the 2006 series of Big Brother.
Nikki’s story moved many viewers to tears and prompted an outpouring of love for her on social media...
During the documentary, Nikki’s mum Susan heartbreakingly revealed she sleeps with a soft toy her daughter was cuddling when she died to be reminded of the star.
“I cuddle him every night now because it brings me a little closer to Nikki,” she said, adding that she hangs the dress Nikki wore when she won a National Television Award in 2007 on the cupboard door.
“I go to sleep with one last look at it and when I wake up, there it is. It is so special to me,” she said.
Susan also said becoming a Big Brother housemate was Nikki’s “dream” and said the show had helped her cope with her eating disorder.
Nikki won over viewers with her classic Diary Room one-liners and temper tantrums, including her infamous “who is she?” rant.
After re-entering the house having previously been voted out, Nikki eventually landed in fifth place on the seventh series of the show.
She later finished runner-up on Ultimate Big Brother in 2010, before making appearances in three further series, as well as a stint on the Canadian version in 2016.
Prior to the documentary airing, eating disorder charity Beat issued a trigger warning to viewers, explaining that while it had addressed Nikki’s illness “in a respectful and non-glamourising way”, it could be “distressing” for some viewers.
A spokesperson told Metro: “We know that Nikki was a beloved member of the community, however we would advise that anybody currently unwell with an eating disorder does not watch the documentary.
“Whilst the piece talks about eating disorders in a respectful and non-glamourising way, there are some details that would be distressing for those affected by eating disorders, such as specific BMIs and low weight photos.”
Help and support:
- Beat, Adult Helpline: 0808 801 0677 and Youthline: 0808 801 0711 or email help@beateatingdisorders.org.uk (adults) fyp@beateatingdisorders.org.uk (youth support)
Samaritans, open 24 hours a day, on 116 123
Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393