Gridlock Fears As Government Prepares To Test Out No-Deal Brexit Back-Up Plan

A road into the Port of Dover could end up gridlocked during rush hour as part of government attempts to plan for no-deal Brexit chaos at the UK border.

The lorry traffic trial run, codenamed Operation Brock, will take place on the A256 road between Manston airfield and the port during the 7am busy period on Monday.

The Department of Transport and Kent County Council have asked 150 hauliers to send HGVs for the 36-mile test run and fears of disruption are mounting.

A second trial will take place during a less busy period later on Monday.

Officials will be checking to see how many lorries the road can withstand on the road from a disused airfield car park – where the government may send backed-up trucks should the UK crash out of the EU without a deal – and the port.

The government has insisted that the M20, which is the main route from Dover to London, will be kept open during the trial to avoid cross-Channel disruption.

A letter, leaked to Sky News’ Faisal Islam, reads: “This test will establish the safest optimum release rate of HGVs from Manston airfield along the proposed route on the A256 to the Port of Dover, and how many impacts could be managed.

“The DfT seeks the participation of 100 – 150 hauliers from the Kent, Dover and Folkestone area for a live test of Manston airfield and the route along the A299 and A256 to the Port of Dover and back on 7 January 2019.

“The intention is for two test runs to take place, one in the morning peak time (arriving Manston 7am) and another during a quieter time during the day to assess times taken from Manston airfield to the A256 to the Eastern Docks roundabout at the entry of the port.”