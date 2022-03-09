'Close The Sky': Why Pleas For A No-Fly Zone Over Ukraine Are Being Rejected

It has been Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s biggest request since the outbreak of war, and was repeated once more on Wednesday after a maternity and children’s hospital was targeted from above by Russian bombs.

“Close the sky and stop the bombing,” the wartime leader told Sky News, soon after the “direct strike” on the hospital in the besieged port city of Mariupol.

Zelenskyy had tweeted that “children are under the wreckage” as he labelled the bombing an “atrocity”.

“How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror? Close the sky right now! Stop the killings! You have power but you seem to be losing humanity,” he added.

But Zelensky’s repeated plea for a so-called no-fly zone to prevent bombings from Putin’s planes has been rejected time and again, with the US and its allies fearing the move would trigger a wider world war with Russia.

What is a no-fly zone?