No Frills Exercise Apps To Help You Stay Active

With the dizzy high of endorphins, enhanced alertness and increased flexibility on offer, staying fit looks to be a no brainer. Theoretically, at least. Between the various hazes of modern life, slicing out the time often ends up coming down the list, somewhere after ‘grocery shopping’ and ‘clean the bathroom.’

Step up: fitness apps. “They save wasting precious time travelling to the gym, and it means you can facilitate a workout in the comfort of your home,” life coach and bodybuilder Ben Edwards, told HuffPost UK.

This in itself, Edwards said, can help to keep people motivated. “A lot of the time we are put off by the inconvenience of leaving the house or exercising in front of strangers.”

“Finding a fitness plan that can be maintained is the most important thing, so don’t choose an app that is too extreme for you. Flexibility is key.”

These top picks will help boost your fitness – with minimal fuss and no strings attached.