No.10 Slaps Down Jeremy Hunt Over £100,000 Claim

Downing Street says £100,000 "a high salary", despite what the chancellor said.

Downing Street has slapped down Jeremy Hunt for suggesting £100,000 was “not a huge salary”.

The chancellor triggered a backlash after he made the claim while speaking to a voter in his South West Surrey constituency.

Asked about the comment on Monday, Rishi Sunak’s spokesperson said: ”£100,000 is a high salary.

“You can judge this government by its actions and its commitment to supporting those on the lowest incomes.”

The spokesperson added of Hunt’s remark: “He was referring to the views of an individual constituent.”

Hunt posted on X about a constituent who had asked about being ineligible for the government’s free childcare offer.

The chancellor said: “That is an issue I would really like to sort out after the next election as I am aware that it is not a huge salary in our area if you have a mortgage to pay.”

He then doubled down on his comment on Sky News on Sunday when asked if he “regretted” it.

According to the Office for National Statistics, the median gross annual earnings for full-time workers last year was £34,963. As a cabinet minister, Hunt earns around £150,000.

Earlier, Tory energy minister Andrew Bowie also distanced himself from the chancellor.

“I think £100,000 is a very good salary,” he told Sky News. “I think it’s a very good wage and what we need to see now is these drivers accept that and get back to work so people can get on with their daily lives.”