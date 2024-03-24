Rishi Sunak Corrected By Community Notes On X 25 Times, Report Finds

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been corrected over his social media posts quite a lot since the feature on X was first introduced... WPA Pool via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak has been publicly corrected on 25 different occasions for his misleading posts on social media, according to a new report.

Advertisement

Best for Britain came to that conclusion by comparing the number of community notes added to posts on X (formerly Twitter) from the prime minister, cabinet ministers and the official Conservative account to their opposition counterparts.

What are community notes?

Community notes are a feature in the social media platform which were added in January 2023 to allow other X users to add context or clarifications to posts.

Users who sign up to be “contributors” can add notes to posts offering different points of view. If enough of these notes are rated as helpful by fellow contributors, it will appear below the post in question as a community note.

According to X, “community notes aim to create a better informed world by empowering people on X to collaboratively add context to potentially misleading posts”.

Advertisement

🚨We’ve been looking into misleading information posted online by this government and it’s so much worse than we thought.



Sunak’s been pulled up 25 TIMES.



(Keir Starmer got 4 community notes in the same period.)



Full story on the @Independent 👉https://t.co/SknneRlstW pic.twitter.com/1fYyNfHDiq — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) March 24, 2024

How many times have the Tories and Labour been corrected in this way?

Best for Britain found 73 community notes attached to government accounts in total, compared to 15 from official opposition accounts.

Twenty-six of those posts were attached to the Conservative Party’s official account, and 25 were from the PM who vowed at the start of his premiership to lead with “integrity, professionalism and accountability”.

In the first week of January, Sunak was rebuked three times for posting misleading claims about clearing the asylum backlog, suggesting tax was cut, and claiming responsibility for halving inflation.

Meanwhile, Labour leader Keir Starmer has accrued four community notes in the same period while the Labour account has seven.

Advertisement

David Lammy was the only shadow minister to receive more community notes than his counterpart, David Cameron – Lammy has two, while the foreign secretary has none.

The group’s CEO Naomi Smith said the findings “shouldn’t be taken lightly, especially in an election year where lack of trust can feed dangerous populism”.