Nobody Wants This Creator Erin Foster Reveals Past Connection With Adam Brody He Didn't Even Know About

Nobody Wants This creator Erin Foster and cast member Adam Brody Netflix

Nobody Wants This creator Erin Foster has revealed she already had a link with cast member Adam Brody before production got underway.

And what’s more, he apparently had no idea.

Erin – the daughter of 14-time Grammy-winning music mogul David Foster – tried out a variety of different careers before she penned the hit Netflix rom-com, including acting, presenting and even serving as head of creative at the dating app Bumble.

During her stint as an actor, she appeared in the medical drama House, the autumnal favourite Gilmore Girls and one episode of CSI.

She also played a minor character in the teen drama The O.C., which just happened to be where a certain Adam Brody got his break-out role as Seth Cohen.

Erin played teen bully Heather in the show, and was even present in what was arguably its most iconic scene, the car crash that killed off Mischa Barton’s character.

“I had a different nose and different hair, and I’m hoping he never finds out,” Erin told Vulture of her previous brush with Adam, before casting him in her show.

Vulture’s reporter, of course, went on to remind Adam of their previous encounter, to which he enthused: “Oh my God, the iconic car crash!”

He did apparently have a bit of a false memory of the scene, though, claiming: “I thought it was her sister?” (Erin’s sister Sara Foster is also an actor, appearing most famously in 90210 between 2009 and 2012).

Nobody Wants This is inspired loosely by the early days of Erin’s relationship with her now-husband, for whom she converted to Judaism before their wedding.

Erin has admitted she initially had a very different casting idea for Joanne when putting the show together, revealing it was Netflix who was insistent on getting the Frozen star on board.

