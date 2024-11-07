Noel Gallagher Makes Surprise Football Commentary Appearance – And Fans Have Plenty to Say About It

Oasis may be about to take the music world by storm but once more, but Noel Gallagher still has time for his other major passion – football.

The 57-year-old singer is an very vocal fan of Manchester City and has been spotted celebrating among their fans during the team’s major wins in recent years.

However, football fans have been left divided after the Oasis star was a surprise inclusion on commentary for TNT Sports coverage of Manchester City’s Champions League encounter with Sporting Lisbon.

It probably wasn’t the best time to get the outspoken musician on as the match saw the reigning Premier League champions battered in Portugal as they lost 4-1.

It wasn’t anything Noel said however that got football fans chins wagging – it was the fact he was commentating in the first place.

“Why the hell is Noel Gallagher on TNT! He is a brilliant musician but someone explain how his football knowledge is better than the average man in the street,” wrote one X user.

Another added: “There’s a lot of former pros who could give great analysis. What a farce and that’s the floodgates opened now.”

Pointing out the potential bias, given it was Noel’s team playing, a fan added: “I love (love) Noel Gallagher, but he’s actually commentating on a Champions League game involving the team he supports.”

Whereas one simply shared out favourite Peep Show meme:

After literal years of theorising about whether the estranged Gallagher brothers would ever put their differences aside and perform together again, it was confirmed in August that Oasis would be doing a string of gigs around the UK and Ireland in 2025.