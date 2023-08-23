This Is When Bloating Could Be A Serious Medical Condition

Boy_Anupong via Getty Images

Let’s face it ― nobody enjoys the uncomfortable feeling of bloating. Whether you’ve just tucked into a big meal or have GI issues – the puffy, heavy feeling in your stomach is an unwanted outcome for most.



Bloating affects about 10-15% of us on a regular basis, and most of the time, it’s harmless. “It’s usually linked to digestion and the amount of gas in your gut,” Lloyd’s Pharmacy shared.



But the condition is also associated with more serious conditions, like coeliac disease and irritable bowel syndrome. Sometimes, bloating can also be a symptom of ovarian cancer.



Here are the signs your bloating might be from ovarian cancer:



1) Your bloating is persistent

Yes, you might feel a little swollen after a large lunch every now and then. But persistent bloating (more than 12 days a month, per the NHS site) might warrant a doctor’s visit.



“The tricky thing with ovarian cancer is that it can sometimes be hard to spot because symptoms can be quite vague, and lots of women feel symptoms of bloating every now and again,” Dr. Nikita Patel, associate medical director at Vitality, told iNews.



“The key is to think about what feels normal for you and what doesn’t. If it doesn’t feel normal, flag it to your GP.”

2) You feel full no matter what

Having “no appetite or feeling full quickly after eating” could be another symptom of ovarian cancer, says the NHS. It’s particularly worrying if you have unexplained weight loss, though this does not occur in every instance.



3) You need to pee all the time

You don’t necessarily need to break into a panic if you pee a lot ― a 2009 study found that of 1,000 women who urinate frequently, just two or three of them will have ovarian cancer.



However, it is a common symptom of the condition, and (especially if seen with other symptoms), is worth a doctor’s visit. After all, peeing an awful lot can have other harmful causes too ― and better safe than sorry, right?



4) You’ve got a tender spot on your pelvis

Having some “pain or tenderness in your tummy or the area between the hips (pelvis)” is another symptom of ovarian cancer, the NHS shared.“Women often report that they feel vague pelvic pain that feels like a little pressure. This pressure [generally] comes and goes,” Marilyn Huang, MD, MS, the head of the gynecologic oncology division at UVAHealth in Charlottesville, told Everyday Health.



The pain is not always present in the early stages, and can also feel like a shooting, vaguely uncomfortable, or aching pain.



There are other signs, too

The NHS shared that other symptoms can include:

indigestion

constipation or diarrhoea

back pain

feeling tired all the time

losing weight without trying

bleeding from the vagina after the menopause.